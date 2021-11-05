Insider Selling: The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $77.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.93 and a 1-year high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

