Insider Selling: The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP Sells $1,544,475.00 in Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HIG opened at $71.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.22%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

