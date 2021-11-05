Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells 19,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $1,477,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.47. The company had a trading volume of 146,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,960. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $103.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.73 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.08.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 75.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,915,000 after purchasing an additional 456,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 425.2% in the first quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 357,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in XPEL by 21.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,380,000 after acquiring an additional 58,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in XPEL by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,578 shares during the last quarter. 34.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

