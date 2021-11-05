Insider Selling: Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) SVP Sells $1,106,644.24 in Stock

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) SVP Rodney Jackson sold 30,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $1,106,644.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ZWS opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00. Zurn Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.32. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zurn Water Solutions will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZWS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zurn Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

