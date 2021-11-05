Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.89) Per Share

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inspire Medical Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.89) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.92). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.83.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $278.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.11 and a beta of 1.61. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $159.18 and a fifty-two week high of $286.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 361.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,892,000 after purchasing an additional 242,689 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,025,000 after buying an additional 222,043 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2,154.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 174,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after buying an additional 167,135 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 262,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,183,000 after buying an additional 148,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 40.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 455,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,946,000 after buying an additional 131,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

