Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IBP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

Shares of IBP opened at $130.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.84. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $10,661,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,363,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,028 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,435 in the last 90 days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth about $114,657,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at about $62,009,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at about $60,233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 497.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,450,000 after buying an additional 311,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 9,994.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 267,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after buying an additional 264,866 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

