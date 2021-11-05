Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IART. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

IART stock opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.47. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 14.19%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $13,962,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,732,554 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $188,792,000 after acquiring an additional 245,121 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $54,863,000 after acquiring an additional 239,762 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 16.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,956 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,838,000 after acquiring an additional 163,838 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 12.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,893 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after acquiring an additional 160,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 98.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 197,640 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 98,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

