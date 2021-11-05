Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ICPT. Wedbush reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.78.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ICPT traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,269. The stock has a market cap of $647.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.42. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $40.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average is $17.31.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 98,837.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.