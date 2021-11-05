Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.89 EPS

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.01) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
ICPT stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,269. The stock has a market cap of $647.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.42. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.
