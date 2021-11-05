Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.89 EPS

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.01) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

ICPT stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,269. The stock has a market cap of $647.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.42. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICPT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

