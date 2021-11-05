International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 0.8% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.43.

IBM traded up $2.40 on Friday, reaching $123.25. The stock had a trading volume of 53,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,353,557. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $110.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.51 and a 200-day moving average of $140.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

