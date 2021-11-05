International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $167.63

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 167.63 ($2.19) and traded as high as GBX 172.40 ($2.25). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 171 ($2.23), with a volume of 2,272,793 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 53.44. The company has a current ratio of 11.06, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 167.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 168.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.78 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $3.68. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

