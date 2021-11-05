Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.60 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) received a €2.60 ($3.06) target price from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ISP. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €2.95 ($3.47) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €2.25 ($2.65) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €2.73 ($3.21).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 12 month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

