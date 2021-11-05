inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.140-$0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.50 million-$22.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.38 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTT. TheStreet downgraded inTEST from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised inTEST from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $12.57 on Friday. inTEST has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $135.54 million, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.02.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. inTEST had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that inTEST will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in inTEST stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 114.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of inTEST worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

