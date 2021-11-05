Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Downgraded to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intevac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Intevac stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. Intevac has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $8.46.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. Intevac had a negative net margin of 21.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Intevac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Intevac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intevac by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Intevac by 1,142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 186,750 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intevac by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

