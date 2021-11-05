Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to report earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.84). Intra-Cellular Therapies posted earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($3.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

ITCI stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,599. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $47.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.14. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $327,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,845 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,322,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 225.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 105,650 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 29.1% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 8,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,145,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,583,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

