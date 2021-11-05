Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of Intrepid Potash worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 35.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Several analysts have commented on IPI shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE IPI opened at $47.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.74 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 2.29. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $52.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.25.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.