Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Brokerages expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report sales of $1.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. Intuit reported sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year sales of $11.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.11 billion to $11.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.27 billion to $13.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $557.91.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU opened at $625.68 on Friday. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $337.72 and a fifty-two week high of $631.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $567.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.70. The company has a market capitalization of $170.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

