Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Stock Position Reduced by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 82.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF stock opened at $164.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.23. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $137.73 and a 12 month high of $193.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

