Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,658,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 208,985 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.19% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $611,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 110,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 34,317 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 434.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 468,486 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 349.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 68,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 16.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 557.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 142,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 120,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 11,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $159,252.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,123 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,621.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $65,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,958 shares of company stock valued at $778,076 in the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKTR stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKTR. Bank of America began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.