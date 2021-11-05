Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,060,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,034 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $669,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $639.96 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $421.15 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $651.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $625.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of 73.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total transaction of $1,546,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,928 shares of company stock worth $3,365,724. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

