Invesco Ltd. Purchases 533,907 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 533,907 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of McDonald’s worth $633,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.97.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $253.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.61 and its 200 day moving average is $237.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $254.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 94.44%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

