Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,288,234 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,584,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,288,234 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 3.34% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $717,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.79.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $71.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,468 shares of company stock valued at $4,108,864. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

