Invesco Ltd. Sells 233,501 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,960,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 233,501 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 5.40% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $584,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $305,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $556,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 189,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,393,000 after buying an additional 2,453,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 42.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

