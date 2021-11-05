Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Holdings Trimmed by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,069,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,333,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $751,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.09.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.