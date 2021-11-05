InvestDigital (IDT) Market Capitalization Achieves $190,946.72

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded 28% higher against the dollar. One InvestDigital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. InvestDigital has a total market capitalization of $190,946.72 and $84,426.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00053696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.15 or 0.00247591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00096529 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

InvestDigital Coin Profile

InvestDigital (CRYPTO:IDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 113,220,014 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.