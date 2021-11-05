IoTeX (IOTX) Price Up 84.9% This Week

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 21% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. IoTeX has a market cap of $1.13 billion and approximately $876.16 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 84.9% against the dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $237.52 or 0.00386363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00052607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.55 or 0.00244900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012706 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00096515 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.