Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives $37.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.11.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IOVA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 97,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,427. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.71. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 8,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 152,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

