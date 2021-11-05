Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives $37.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.11.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on IOVA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 97,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,427. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.71. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $54.21.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 8,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 152,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.
