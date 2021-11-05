Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) PT Raised to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its target price increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $24.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.59. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,739,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,885 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 44.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,724,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,927 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.7% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,959,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 175.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,678,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,784 shares in the last quarter.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.