IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $173.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $178.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a hold rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $205.36.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,961. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.35. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.69.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.