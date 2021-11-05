IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. IPG Photonics updated its Q4 guidance to $1.00-1.30 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.000-$1.300 EPS.

Shares of IPGP stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $170.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,961. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.94. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $262.55.

Several research firms have commented on IPGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.36.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IPG Photonics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of IPG Photonics worth $79,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

