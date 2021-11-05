IQeon (IQN) Market Capitalization Reaches $15.60 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last seven days, IQeon has traded up 47.1% against the dollar. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.84 or 0.00004645 BTC on major exchanges. IQeon has a total market cap of $15.60 million and $869,748.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IQeon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00050811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.37 or 0.00236076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00096054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.