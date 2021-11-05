iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.23.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

IQ traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,907,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,631,339. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.81. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $28.97.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iQIYI by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,330,000 after buying an additional 100,120 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth $14,292,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 52,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 20,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in iQIYI by 8.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 68,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

