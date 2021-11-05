IRISnet Trading 6.1% Higher This Week (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a market cap of $137.10 million and $9.17 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,046,065,701 coins and its circulating supply is 1,144,170,566 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

