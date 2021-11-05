iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.87 and last traded at $41.82. 144,783 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 137,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.77.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average is $43.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEMB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 76,795 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 554,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,571,000 after acquiring an additional 124,080 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 355,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 159,041 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period.

