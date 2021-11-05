iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Acquired by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,024 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up about 3.1% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $25,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMB. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.55. The company had a trading volume of 80,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,675. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.55. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.70 and a one year high of $116.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.