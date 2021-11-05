iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Position Lessened by Annandale Capital LLC

Annandale Capital LLC lessened its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 9.9% of Annandale Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Annandale Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MBS ETF worth $16,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 175,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,997,000 after acquiring an additional 33,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,039. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $107.50 and a 1-year high of $110.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

