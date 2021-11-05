iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Stake Raised by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 491.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Investure LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investure LLC now owns 341,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,648,000 after purchasing an additional 36,915 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CRBN opened at $175.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.25. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1-year low of $137.12 and a 1-year high of $175.63.

