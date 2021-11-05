iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,743,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431,100 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $121,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 205,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 189.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 195,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 128,165 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 113,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $49.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.89.

