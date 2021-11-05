iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $175.15

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $175.15 and last traded at $174.56, with a volume of 74752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.90 and its 200 day moving average is $163.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 142.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 25,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

