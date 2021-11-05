JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of JAKKS Pacific have outperformed the industry so far this year. Recently, the company reported mixed third-quarter 2021 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing on a year-over-year basis. Revenues missed the consensus mark and declined year over year. The company’s operations were negatively impacted by the pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions. Nevertheless, the company witnessed solid growth in areas like Disney Princess, Nintendo and Sonic. It made significant progress with respect to direct distribution in France, Spain, Italy and Mexico. Going forward, the company intends to focus on new licences, universal brand developments, strategic acquisitions, international footprint and collaborations with popular brands and movie franchisees to drive growth in the upcoming periods.”

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36. JAKKS Pacific has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $15.54.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.40. JAKKS Pacific had a positive return on equity of 115.58% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAKK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 3,243.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 236,191 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $2,509,000. Huber Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $1,805,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 65.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 91,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JAKKS Pacific (JAKK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.