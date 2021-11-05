James A. Varilek Sells 91,005 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $5,531,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OLN stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $62.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.57.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

OLN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Olin in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

