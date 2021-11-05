James E. Ousley Sells 5,556 Shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $130,788.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $526.08 million, a PE ratio of 593.50 and a beta of 1.67. Identiv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Identiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Identiv in the second quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Identiv in the second quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 47.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Identiv in the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 193.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.