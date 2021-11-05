James Little Sells 2,500 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

WCN traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $134.42. The company had a trading volume of 470,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,004. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.90. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $138.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 171.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 139,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,572,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $552,000. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.8% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

