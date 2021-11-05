Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 136.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,858 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $12,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth approximately $6,773,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 203.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 19,507 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 255,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after buying an additional 29,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

JHG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.10.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $47.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.42. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $48.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 15.99%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

