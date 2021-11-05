Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

Shares of JAPAY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.34. 171,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,961. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.39. Japan Tobacco has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $10.99.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

