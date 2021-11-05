Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €14.00 Price Target

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €14.00 ($16.47) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s current price.

ENI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.70 ($16.12) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €13.15 ($15.48).

ETR ENI traded up €0.17 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €12.55 ($14.77). The stock had a trading volume of 20,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. ENI has a 1 year low of €5.95 ($7.00) and a 1 year high of €12.49 ($14.69). The stock has a market cap of $44.63 billion and a PE ratio of 31.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

