Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.94) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.06% and a negative net margin of 205.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

PIRS opened at $4.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $301.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.06. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $6.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 364,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 413,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $196,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

