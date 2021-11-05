Jefferies Financial Group Comments on McKesson Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for McKesson in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will earn $21.69 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $21.26. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.80 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MCK has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.75.

NYSE:MCK opened at $223.09 on Wednesday. McKesson has a one year low of $167.86 and a one year high of $225.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,913 shares of company stock valued at $9,024,783. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in McKesson by 96.3% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in McKesson by 14.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,580,000 after purchasing an additional 129,753 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in McKesson by 140.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 6.1% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 104,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

