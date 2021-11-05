Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Kraft Heinz Company’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report issued on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

KHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.26. The Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

