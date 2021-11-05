Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Textron in a report released on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TXT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

NYSE TXT opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.23. Textron has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $77.60. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 412.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,103 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Textron in the second quarter valued at $77,351,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Textron by 109.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,825,000 after buying an additional 507,541 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Textron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,991,883,000 after buying an additional 392,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 21.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,620,000 after buying an additional 336,138 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

